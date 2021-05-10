FWCS wants to give staff bonuses for ‘COVID-19 effort’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel will ask his school board to approve stipends for district staff for “COVID-19 effort.”

Daniel will ask the board during his regular meeting Monday night to approve stipends of $1,000-$2,000 for district employees. Administrators and salaried school-based staff would receive $2,000, other salaried employees and hourly school-based employees would received $1,500, and other hourly employees would receive $1,000 through the plan.

The stipends, if approved, would be paid using Elementary and Secondary School Relief II funds the district was awarded through the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.

The stipends would be prorated based on the employee’s full-time equivalency, the plans says.

The school board will consider the plan Monday night.