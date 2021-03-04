FWCS to resume all in-person learning in fall

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools students are going back to school.

District Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel announced this week during a Facebook Live discussion that school will begin Aug. 16 – not Aug. 9 as indicated on the district calendar – with all in-person learning, 5 days a week. Daniel said he was “very optimistic that we are going to be back in-person.”

Currently, amid the coronavirus pandemic, FWCS offers elementary students a fully in-person learning option or a fully remote learning option, and middle and high school students a choice between blended learning or fully remote. Nearly a quarter of elementary students are remote, with more than 30 percent of middle and almost 40 percent of high school students remote, according to district statistics.

Daniel said while the district is full-steam-ahead on in-person learning next school year, district administration is exploring idea of virtual options, but in “very unique cases.”

“If this pandemic has told us one thing, it has told us we do so much better – so much better – our students, our staff, our entire organization, when we’re in person, when we can see your face, when we can interact with our students and form those strong relationships,” said Daniel. “It’s all very, very important.”

Daniel also announced during the discussion that FWCS will offer summer school to both elementary and secondary students, as well as some pre-K programs.