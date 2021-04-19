FWCS to receive estimated $100 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds; public districts funding announced

INDIANAPOLIS (WANE) The Indiana Department of Education (IDOE) on Monday released a list showing the estimated amount of money public school districts across the state will receive as part of the federal American Rescue Plan Act. Funding estimates for non-public schools will be released later this spring.

In Allen County, Fort Wayne Community Schools will receive an estimated $100,802.907.15. Northwest Allen County Schools is set to receive an estimated $3,245,271.05; Southwest Allen County Schools will get an estimated $3,365,591.10; East Allen County Schools will receive an estimated $22,879,474.74.

List of District Funding Allocations across Indiana

“Over the past year, this is the third round of federal funding allowing many Indiana schools access to unprecedented resources to sustainably invest in their future,” said Dr. Katie Jenner, Indiana Secretary of Education. “While the needs may vary from one school to the next, it’s critical that schools are strategically planning to maximize their return on investment, in turn achieving the greatest outcomes for students.”

According to the IDOE, with this funding, schools can reimburse approved expenses incurred through September 2024 that address some of the greatest challenges schools continue to face as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Per federal requirements, schools must use at least 20 percent of these funds to support accelerated learning opportunities for students, as schools work to make up for lost instructional time due to COVID-19. These evidence-based interventions may include summer learning or enrichment, comprehensive afterschool programs, extended school years programs, etc. Additional information about allowable uses is available here.

WANE 15 will be interviewing a spokesperson with FWCS Monday morning and this story will be updated.