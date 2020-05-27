FWCS to offer free meals for children through July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will continue offering free meals for children through July.
The district announced Wednesday it would provide free meals – breakfast and lunch – to children at 26 elementary schools through June and July. The program began in March when schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Children can pick up the free meal packs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any child from birth through high school is eligible to receive a meal pack, no matter what school they attend. Children must be present to pick up the meals.
Distribution locations are as follows:
- Abbett Elementary School, 4325 Smith St.
- Adams Elementary School, 3000 New Haven Ave.
- Arlington Elementary School, 8118 St. Joe Center Road
- Brentwood Elementary School, 3710 Stafford Drive
- Croninger Elementary School, 6700 Trier Road
- Fairfield Elementary School, 2825 Fairfield Ave.
- Forest Park Elementary School, 2004 Alabama Ave.
- Franke Park Elementary School, 828 Mildred Ave.
- Glenwood Park Elementary School, 4501 Vance Ave.
- Haley Elementary School, 2201 Maplecrest Road
- Harris Elementary School, 4501 Thorngate Drive
- Harrison Hill Elementary School, 355 Cornell Circle
- Holland Elementary School, 7000 Red Haw Drive
- Indian Village Elementary School, 3835 Wenonah Lane
- Irwin Elementary School, 3501 S. Anthony Blvd.
- Lincoln Elementary School, 1001 E. Cook Road
- Lindley Elementary School, 2201 Ardmore Ave.
- Maplewood Elementary School, 2200 Maplewood Road
- Price Elementary School, 1901 W. State Blvd.
- St. Joseph Central Elementary School, 6341 St. Joe Center Road
- Shambaugh Elementary School, 5320 Rebecca St.
- South Wayne Elementary School, 810 Cottage Ave.
- Washington Elementary School, 1015 W. Washington Blvd.
- Washington Center Elementary School, 1936 W. Wallen Road
- Waynedale Elementary School, 7201 Elzey St.
- Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.