FWCS to offer free meals for children through July

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will continue offering free meals for children through July.

The district announced Wednesday it would provide free meals – breakfast and lunch – to children at 26 elementary schools through June and July. The program began in March when schools closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Children can pick up the free meal packs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. Any child from birth through high school is eligible to receive a meal pack, no matter what school they attend. Children must be present to pick up the meals.

Distribution locations are as follows: