FWCS to offer chance for students to visit new schools

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Students entering kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades at Fort Wayne Community Schools will have the opportunity to visit their school during Transition Day on Tuesday, Aug. 4.

The district announced Tuesday that students will be able to visit their new school and teachers before the beginning of the school year. Kindergarten students will be able to meet their teachers at individually assigned times throughout the day at their schools. Sixth and ninth graders will visit their schools during times assigned by last name to keep groups small.

“Transition Day is designed to give students at these transitional grade levels the chance to learn about their new school, find their lockers, practice school routines, such as navigating the lunch line, and learn more about how in-person and remote learning will work this year,” the press release says. “Addressing some of the technical parts of entering a new school eases some of the anxieties students may feel on their first day. With those issues out of the way, students can focus more directly on academics from the first day of the school year, which is Thursday, Aug. 13.”

Parents will have the opportunity to actively participate in kindergarten conferences while middle and high school parents are invited to learn school procedures and expectations. Times for the parent portion will vary by school.

Transition Day schedule on Aug. 4 for middle and high school students:

Middle School Schedule

8 a.m. – 9:30 a.m. – Student last names A-L

10:30 a.m.- noon – Student last names M-Z

High School Schedule (North Side, South Side and Wayne)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Student last names A-L

11 a.m. – noon – Student last names M-Z

High School Schedule (Northrop and Snider)

9 a.m. – 10 a.m. – Student last names A-G

11 a.m. – noon – Student last names H-O

1 p.m. – 2 p.m. – Student last names P-Z

All students, parents and staff members are expected to wear face masks while they are in the school building.