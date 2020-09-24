FWCS to let marching bands play at games

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — And the band played on!

Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Thursday that marching bands will be allowed to perform before high school football games.

The change came after Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb announced the state would progress to Stage 5 of the Back on Track reopening plan starting Saturday.

FWCS spokesperson Krista Stockman said the district updated its Return to Play plan to allow bands to perform and marching band parents to attend games.

View updated FWCS Return to Play plan

The district will still limit attendance to 250 people per section (home side, visitor side, and playing field) – with masks required and socially distanced.

Other Allen County school districts Northwest Allen, Southwest Allen and East Allen county schools have said they will keep all restrictions in place for the time being.

A NACS spokesperson told WANE 15 that Carrol High School is working with the Allen County Department of Health and hopes to have more answers by early next week.

SACS is waiting for updates from the governor’s office, and a spokesperson said the district will lean on local health officials for guidance.

EACS, meanwhile, no plans at this time.