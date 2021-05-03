FWCS to launch virtual academy for 2021-2022 school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) announced that will launch the Fort Wayne Virtual Academy in the fall, an online only K-12 program.

The virtual school will be a stand-alone program not directly affiliated with any existing FWCS school, the district said. It will accept up to 720 students (two sections at each grade level) through a lottery process, which will be open June 1-18.

“This new school is designed for those students and families who are looking for an alternative to the traditional school environment,” said FWCS Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel. “While we believe the majority of students learn best in person, we also know there are some students who found over the past year that they thrive in a virtual environment. We also know many of our parents are not ready to have their children attend school in person as long as there is an on-going pandemic. We are establishing this option to meet the needs of those students.”

FWCS said students will be provided technology to use while enrolled in the program. In addition, there will be limited advanced coursework opportunities for secondary level students.

Fort Wayne Virtual Academy will not offer extra-curricular activities to its enrollees, the district said.

Enrollment in the program will be through a lottery and will be available on the myFWCS Parent Portal beginning June 1. Those interested in being notified when the lottery application is available can go online beginning Monday to register online for the 2021-22 school year on the district’s website. FWCS said that while registering a student, parents can opt to receive additional information about Fort Wayne Virtual Academy.