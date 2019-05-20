FWCS to host track and field expo

Elementary school students interested in learning the basics of track and field are invited to attend the Fort Wayne Community Schools Track and Field Expo.

The expo begins Friday, May 24, at 5:30 p.m. at North Side High School.

Students can participate in several events including shot put, long jump, 100 meter sprints and a 1,600 meter run. Awards will be given to top 10 boys and girls finishers in each category, as well as overall boy and girl winners.

The event is free to any FWCS elementary school student and $5 for adult spectators.