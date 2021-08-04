FWCS to host Nutrition Services Job Fair; dozens of jobs available

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) announced it will host a Nutrition Services Job Fair from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Friday at the FWCS Nutrition Processing Center, 3211 W. Ludwig Rd.

Attendees will be able to ask questions, receive assistance with the application process, be interviewed on-the-spot and take a tour of the Nutrition Processing Center, FWCS said. There are dozens of nutrition services positions are currently available at school locations around Fort Wayne and at the Nutrition Processing Center.

This event is open to the public and no advanced registration is required. Children are welcomed to attend. Applicants must have a high school diploma or equivalency and be willing and able to pass a criminal background check and drug screen.

“The nutrition services team plays a critical role in Fort Wayne Community Schools, ensuring all students have access to a nutritious breakfast and lunch each day. Their importance was further emphasized over the past 18 months when the pandemic created various challenges for students and families, and nutrition services staff stepped up to meet students’ nutritional needs,” FWCS said.

Individuals interested in these employment opportunities are encouraged to attend the job fair. Those unable to attend can apply online at www.fwcsjobs.org or contact FWCS Human Resources at 260-467-2132 for more information.