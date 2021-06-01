FWCS to hold commencement ceremonies, will replay on Education Access Channel

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools announced it will celebrate commencement Thursday, Friday and Saturday for the nearly 1,800 members of the Class of 2021.

“The members of the Class of 2021 leave their high schools with varied future plans… but before embarking on their new adventures, they will come together one final time for their graduation ceremonies at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum,” the district said.

Commencement ceremonies are held in the Coliseum’s arena at the following times:

South Side – Thursday at 7 p.m.

Wayne – Friday at 7 p.m.

North Side – Saturday at 10 a.m.

Northrop – Saturday at 1:30 p.m.

Snider – Saturday at 5 p.m.

Attendance is limited to four guests per student, the district said. Tickets have been provided to graduating seniors. Each school website will also broadcast the events live, as will the LTV 24/54 YouTube channel.

The ceremonies will be replayed on LTV 24/54 according to the following schedule: