FWCS to hold Back-to-School Nights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community School (FWCS) announced that all schools are hosting Back-to-School Nights for families through Sept. 15.

“The informative evenings will provide parents with what they need to know to help their children have a successful 2021-22 school year,” FWCS said.

Schedule:

SchoolDateTime
AbbettAug. 246-7:30 p.m.
AdamsAug. 245:30 p.m.
ArlingtonAug. 144-5:30 p.m.
BlackhawkSept. 16-7 p.m.
BloomingdaleSept. 33:45-6 p.m.
BrentwoodAug. 125:30-7 p.m.
BuncheSept. 96:30-7:30 p.m.
CroningerSept. 86-7 p.m.
FairfieldAug. 133-5 p.m.
Forest ParkAug. 124:30-6:30 p.m.
Franke ParkAug. 316-7:30 p.m.
Glenwood ParkAug. 316-7 p.m.
HaleySept. 76-7 p.m.
HarrisAug. 135:30-7 p.m.
Harrison HillSept. 15-6:30 p.m.
HollandAug. 246 p.m.
Indian VillageAug. 265:30-7 p.m.
IrwinSept. 26 p.m.
JeffersonSept. 26-7 p.m.
KekiongaSept. 26-7 p.m.
LakesideSept. 15:30-6:30 p.m.
LaneSept. 16 p.m. Virtual
LincolnSept. 16-7 p.m.
LindleyAug. 315-6 p.m.
MaplewoodSept. 24:30-6 p.m.
Memorial ParkAug. 316-7 p.m.
MiamiSept. 85-6:30 p.m.
NorthcrestSept. 145:30 p.m.
NorthropSept. 16-8 p.m.
NorthwoodSept. 16 p.m.
North SideSept. 26 p.m.
PortageAug. 316-7:30 p.m.
PriceAug. 136 p.m.
Levan ScottAug. 266 p.m.
ShambaughSept. 26-7 p.m.
ShawneeAug. 256-7:30 p.m.
SniderSept. 16 p.m.
South SideSept. 15 p.m.
South WayneAug. 315:30 p.m.
St. Joseph Central     Sept. 125-6 p.m.
StudyAug. 315:30 p.m.
TowlesSept. 25:45 p.m. (Food Trucks)      6:30-7:30 p.m. (Classroom Visits)
WashingtonAug. 315-6 p.m.
Washington Center     Sept. 124-6 p.m.
WayneSept. 157-8:15 p.m.
WaynedaleAug.315-6 p.m.
Weisser ParkAug. 24  Aug. 266-7 p.m. (Grades 1-2)      6-7 p.m. (Grades 3-5)
Whitney YoungAug. 315:30-6:30 p.m.

For more information about your child’s Back-to-School Night, contact your school.

