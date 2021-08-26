FWCS to hold Back-to-School Nights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community School (FWCS) announced that all schools are hosting Back-to-School Nights for families through Sept. 15.
“The informative evenings will provide parents with what they need to know to help their children have a successful 2021-22 school year,” FWCS said.
Schedule:
|School
|Date
|Time
|Abbett
|Aug. 24
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Adams
|Aug. 24
|5:30 p.m.
|Arlington
|Aug. 14
|4-5:30 p.m.
|Blackhawk
|Sept. 1
|6-7 p.m.
|Bloomingdale
|Sept. 3
|3:45-6 p.m.
|Brentwood
|Aug. 12
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Bunche
|Sept. 9
|6:30-7:30 p.m.
|Croninger
|Sept. 8
|6-7 p.m.
|Fairfield
|Aug. 13
|3-5 p.m.
|Forest Park
|Aug. 12
|4:30-6:30 p.m.
|Franke Park
|Aug. 31
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Glenwood Park
|Aug. 31
|6-7 p.m.
|Haley
|Sept. 7
|6-7 p.m.
|Harris
|Aug. 13
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Harrison Hill
|Sept. 1
|5-6:30 p.m.
|Holland
|Aug. 24
|6 p.m.
|Indian Village
|Aug. 26
|5:30-7 p.m.
|Irwin
|Sept. 2
|6 p.m.
|Jefferson
|Sept. 2
|6-7 p.m.
|Kekionga
|Sept. 2
|6-7 p.m.
|Lakeside
|Sept. 1
|5:30-6:30 p.m.
|Lane
|Sept. 1
|6 p.m. Virtual
|Lincoln
|Sept. 1
|6-7 p.m.
|Lindley
|Aug. 31
|5-6 p.m.
|Maplewood
|Sept. 2
|4:30-6 p.m.
|Memorial Park
|Aug. 31
|6-7 p.m.
|Miami
|Sept. 8
|5-6:30 p.m.
|Northcrest
|Sept. 14
|5:30 p.m.
|Northrop
|Sept. 1
|6-8 p.m.
|Northwood
|Sept. 1
|6 p.m.
|North Side
|Sept. 2
|6 p.m.
|Portage
|Aug. 31
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Price
|Aug. 13
|6 p.m.
|Levan Scott
|Aug. 26
|6 p.m.
|Shambaugh
|Sept. 2
|6-7 p.m.
|Shawnee
|Aug. 25
|6-7:30 p.m.
|Snider
|Sept. 1
|6 p.m.
|South Side
|Sept. 1
|5 p.m.
|South Wayne
|Aug. 31
|5:30 p.m.
|St. Joseph Central
|Sept. 12
|5-6 p.m.
|Study
|Aug. 31
|5:30 p.m.
|Towles
|Sept. 2
|5:45 p.m. (Food Trucks) 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Classroom Visits)
|Washington
|Aug. 31
|5-6 p.m.
|Washington Center
|Sept. 12
|4-6 p.m.
|Wayne
|Sept. 15
|7-8:15 p.m.
|Waynedale
|Aug.31
|5-6 p.m.
|Weisser Park
|Aug. 24 Aug. 26
|6-7 p.m. (Grades 1-2) 6-7 p.m. (Grades 3-5)
|Whitney Young
|Aug. 31
|5:30-6:30 p.m.
For more information about your child’s Back-to-School Night, contact your school.