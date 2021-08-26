FWCS to hold Back-to-School Nights

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community School (FWCS) announced that all schools are hosting Back-to-School Nights for families through Sept. 15.

“The informative evenings will provide parents with what they need to know to help their children have a successful 2021-22 school year,” FWCS said.

Schedule:

School Date Time Abbett Aug. 24 6-7:30 p.m. Adams Aug. 24 5:30 p.m. Arlington Aug. 14 4-5:30 p.m. Blackhawk Sept. 1 6-7 p.m. Bloomingdale Sept. 3 3:45-6 p.m. Brentwood Aug. 12 5:30-7 p.m. Bunche Sept. 9 6:30-7:30 p.m. Croninger Sept. 8 6-7 p.m. Fairfield Aug. 13 3-5 p.m. Forest Park Aug. 12 4:30-6:30 p.m. Franke Park Aug. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Glenwood Park Aug. 31 6-7 p.m. Haley Sept. 7 6-7 p.m. Harris Aug. 13 5:30-7 p.m. Harrison Hill Sept. 1 5-6:30 p.m. Holland Aug. 24 6 p.m. Indian Village Aug. 26 5:30-7 p.m. Irwin Sept. 2 6 p.m. Jefferson Sept. 2 6-7 p.m. Kekionga Sept. 2 6-7 p.m. Lakeside Sept. 1 5:30-6:30 p.m. Lane Sept. 1 6 p.m. Virtual Lincoln Sept. 1 6-7 p.m. Lindley Aug. 31 5-6 p.m. Maplewood Sept. 2 4:30-6 p.m. Memorial Park Aug. 31 6-7 p.m. Miami Sept. 8 5-6:30 p.m. Northcrest Sept. 14 5:30 p.m. Northrop Sept. 1 6-8 p.m. Northwood Sept. 1 6 p.m. North Side Sept. 2 6 p.m. Portage Aug. 31 6-7:30 p.m. Price Aug. 13 6 p.m. Levan Scott Aug. 26 6 p.m. Shambaugh Sept. 2 6-7 p.m. Shawnee Aug. 25 6-7:30 p.m. Snider Sept. 1 6 p.m. South Side Sept. 1 5 p.m. South Wayne Aug. 31 5:30 p.m. St. Joseph Central Sept. 12 5-6 p.m. Study Aug. 31 5:30 p.m. Towles Sept. 2 5:45 p.m. (Food Trucks) 6:30-7:30 p.m. (Classroom Visits) Washington Aug. 31 5-6 p.m. Washington Center Sept. 12 4-6 p.m. Wayne Sept. 15 7-8:15 p.m. Waynedale Aug.31 5-6 p.m. Weisser Park Aug. 24 Aug. 26 6-7 p.m. (Grades 1-2) 6-7 p.m. (Grades 3-5) Whitney Young Aug. 31 5:30-6:30 p.m.

For more information about your child’s Back-to-School Night, contact your school.