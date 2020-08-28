FWCS to have weekly remote learning days in September to train teachers

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will keep students home on four Wednesdays in September to give teachers additional training on new technology.

The district announced Wednesday that students at all grade levels will have remote learning days Sept. 9, 16, 23 & 30 to allow additional learning and planning time for teachers. A letter from Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said administration spoke with principals, teachers and other staff before it came to the decision.

On the remote learning days, students will check in at specific times and complete lessons prepared in advance, the letter said.

Read the full message from Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel here:

On Wednesday, Fort Wayne Community Schools had a built-in 2-hour delay for students, so teachers could have time to focus on their remote lessons and learn technology. The district also held a Tech On Duty day where technology experts met with students to work through issues (another is planned for Sept. 3).

Fort Wayne Community Schools said earlier this week that it was working through several technology issues and was focusing on getting teachers and students trained on technology, with the understanding that it might have to close schools and go fully virtual as the coronavirus continues to threaten.