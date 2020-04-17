FWCS to go online, use ‘learning packets’ to get through school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will use online and remote learning to finish out the school year, the district said Friday.

FWCS submitted a Continuous Learning Plan to the state that includes teaching through online portal PowerSchool, and remote teaching with “learning packets” for students that do not have internet access.

Learning packets would be districted to students “soon,” the district said. Teachers will be available to assist students every day.

The last day of school for FWCS students will remain Thursday, May 28.

“Students are expected to participate in the learning opportunities provided by whatever means possible, whether it is online, using the learning packets or at-home learning with support from teachers and parents,” the district said.

The district has been working on the plan since Indiana Superintendent of Public Education Dr. Jennifer McCormick announced April 2 that all K-12 schools would have no in-person instruction for the rest of the school year.

You can read the district’s full Continuous Learning Plan here.