FWCS announces COVID-19 instruction plan for second semester

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel has sent a letter to district families detailing instructional plans for the second semester.

The district will continue with the choice of Blended or Remote Learning for middle and high school students and fully in-person or fully remote for elementary students.

I was hoping we could bring back middle and high school students for in-person instruction five days a week, but with the continued continued increase in COVID-19 cases, we will follow the Indiana Department of Health guidelines and err on the side of caution. With limited numbers of students in the buildings, we are able to maintain social distancing with our older students, which limits the number of students needing to be quarantined when there is a positive case and minimizes spread of the virus. Dr. Mark Daniel, Superintendent Fort Wayne Community Schools

FWCS has decided to continue with five days a week in person at elementary schools because moving students from schools to child-care facilities increases potential exposure to the virus for students, families and staff.

Starting today, parents can choose which plan works best for them. They can to go the the district portal where they made their choice last summer. Changes must be made by Monday, November 23. Those who don’t plan to make changes do not need to login.

Because of potential changes, teaching assignments will need to be adjusted and students may have a different schedule and a different teacher.