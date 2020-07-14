FWCS to announce ‘Return to Learn’ plan on Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools will announce their ‘Return to Learn’ plan during a press conference Wednesday.

The school district sent out surveys asking parents if they would like to send their kids to in-person school or continue with on-line learning.

During the coronavirus pandemic the school district canceled their graduation for the class of 2020, hired a new superintendent and bought new Ipads and laptops for students. Parents and students have anxiously awaited the decision for education in the fall.

WANE 15 will live stream the press conference at 4 p.m.