FWCS to allow limited fans at athletic events starting Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Wednesday that due to declining COVID-19 numbers, a limited number of fans will be allowed back at athletic events starting Thursday.
The district will allow for the following as the result of Allen County maintaining a second week of orange status in Indiana’s ranking system:
- Basketball
No pep band or dance team
2 tickets/student-athlete (including cheerleaders) on roster (parents/family only)
Contingent upon space available for socially distant seating
- Wrestling & Gymnastics
2 tickets/student-athlete on roster (parents/family only)
Contingent upon space available for socially distant seating
- Swimming Dual
2 tickets/senior student-athlete on roster (parents/family only) for Home Team Senior Night
- Swimming Invitational
No spectators