FWCS to allow limited fans at athletic events starting Thursday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Wednesday that due to declining COVID-19 numbers, a limited number of fans will be allowed back at athletic events starting Thursday.

The district will allow for the following as the result of Allen County maintaining a second week of orange status in Indiana’s ranking system:

  • Basketball 
    No pep band or dance team 
    2 tickets/student-athlete (including cheerleaders) on roster (parents/family only) 
    Contingent upon space available for socially distant seating
  • Wrestling & Gymnastics 
    2 tickets/student-athlete on roster (parents/family only) 
    Contingent upon space available for socially distant seating
  • Swimming Dual 
    2 tickets/senior student-athlete on roster (parents/family only) for Home Team Senior Night
  • Swimming Invitational 
    No spectators

