FWCS superintendent tests positive for COVID-19

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel has contracted the coronavirus.

The district confirmed Tuesday that Daniel tested positive last week for COVID-19. He reportedly began experiencing symptoms on Nov. 17, and he was tested that day.

He received a positive result on Wednesday and has been working from home since, the district said.

Daniel has fever, headache, cough and loss of taste and smell.

Daniel plans to remain at home until he is fever-free for 24 hours without fever-reducing medication and has diminishing symptoms, the district said.

Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Monday it would shift all of its schools to remote learning through the end of the month due to a “severe staff shortage” in the district’s transportation department.