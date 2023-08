FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The largest district in the state went back to school on Thursday. Before the start of the year, Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Mark Daniel, Ph.D., sat down with WANE 15 to talk about the district’s goals and challenges in the upcoming year.

One thing new this year is a revamped website.

Watch the videos below to see Daniel’s entire interview with WANE 15 broken down by topic.