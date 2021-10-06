FWCS superintendent says district’s COVID plan now ‘held together by chewing gum’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel said there will come a time where they cannot accommodate every student due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. He spoke during a Facebook Live Tuesday night.

Daniel described the struggles the district has seen in terms of teacher and substitute teaching due to cases and close contacts throughout the schools. Dr. Daniel said they are still seeing students in quarantine for 10 days.

“It is a stress on the student, on the teacher and the system,” Dr. Daniel said. “We have to think creatively and differently to lookout for our students.”

He then addressed one of the options that FWCS is looking at if the educator shortage continues, which would be a rolling blackout. Dr. Daniel said this would move some schools to remote learning and then move the staff at those schools to others who are still doing in person learning.

“If the shortage continues to happen, changes need to be made,” Dr. Daniel said. “I want to be able to give teachers a breath so they can continue this very difficult work.”

The district has made no formal decisions on remote learning, but Dr. Daniel said the options are becoming smaller as they continue. He also said there are no additional meetings for teachers for the next two weeks.

Statewide, Indiana schools have reported just under 33,000 COVID cases since the school year began two months ago. The state recorded 35,773 cases for the entire 2020-2021 school year, according to the state Department of Health.