FWCS sues e-cigarette maker JUUL for ‘preying on children’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Attorneys for Fort Wayne Community Schools have filed a lawsuit against e-cigarette maker JUUL Labs, Inc. The move by FWCS follows others made by school districts across the country targeting the company.

The lawsuit was filed in the United States District Court Northern District of California San Francisco Division, the home of JUUL Labs, Inc.

According to a statement from a Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson, the district “is committed to teaching students how to have a safe and drug-free life. As a part of that, FWCS offers several programs throughout elementary, middle and high school to teach students about the dangers of harmful substances, including e-cigarettes. By joining the JUUL lawsuit, we hope to send a message to JUUL and other companies that preying on children by making addictive substances appear attractive will not be tolerated.”

A spokesperson from JUUL responded to the suit and said the company “will continue to reset the vapor category in the U.S. and seek to earn the trust of society by working cooperatively with attorneys general, legislators, regulators, public health officials, and other stakeholders to combat underage use and transition adult smokers from combustible cigarettes. As part of that process, the company reduced its product portfolio, halted television, print, and digital product advertising and submitted a Premarket Tobacco Product Application to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration including comprehensive scientific evidence to support the harm reduction potential of its products and data-driven measures to address underage use. Our customer base is the world’s 1 billion adult smokers. We will respond to the allegations through the appropriate legal channels.”

According to the lawsuit, the school district asked for maximum damages and for the company to pay for prevention education and addiction treatment.