FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE)– Fort Wayne community school students and future staff members visited the site of Amp Lab at Electric Works on Tuesday to sign a beam that will be placed on display in the school when it opens in August.

The program will teach 400 FWCS students to collaborate and solve problems together by focusing on three core elements; entrepreneurial thinking, innovative mindsets, and creative processes.

Amp Lab will include four different types of studios, such as a grow studio with an indoor greenhouse, venture studio, create studio, and a make and fabrication studio.