FWCS students gear up for bike to school day with safety presentation, bike helmet fitting

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community School students are gearing up for bike to school day next month. On Friday students at St. Joseph Central Elementary observed a safety presentation and were fitted for bike helmets.

During the presentation Fort Wayne Bike Patrol Officers provided an overview of bike safety and Parkview Trauma nurses explained the need to wear a helmet.

“A bicycle is more than just something to have fun on. It’s a vehicle and it needs to be considered a vehicle and safety,” said Officer James Arnold, Fort Wayne Police Department. “So, make sure you’re wearing a helmet. Make sure you’re obeying the laws of the road. And if you’re going to be on the street, you’re using the bicycle the same as you would a vehicle.”

National Bike to School Day is set for May 5.