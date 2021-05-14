FWCS students ‘excited’ for return of prom

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After being called off because of the COIVD-19 pandemic, high school students in the city have welcomed back an annual tradition – prom.

Students and staff of Fort Wayne Community Schools high schools worked throughout the week on setting up decorations in the school gyms before the dances are held Saturday.

Students at South Side High School shared their excitement with WANE 15 before their prom, which was given a Mardi Gras theme, incorporating mask-wearing.

“I think it was kind of upsetting for a lot of the seniors, and I was friends with a lot of them too, so we all planned like we were going to do this whole big group thing and then it ended up not even happening,” Jasmine Yoder said.

“I had already had my prom dress in my closet and like the day of prom, when it was supposed to be, I was like ‘it was supposed to be prom today,'” Amir Pierre-Louis explained. “I was like super bummed and I was like just really, really disappointed but with the pandemic we really couldn’t do much, it still sucked but we understood why we couldn’t have prom and other activities too.”

“I remember it was in like, I think the winter, when they started announcing the schools that were going to have prom and when I heard South Side, I was like ‘oh my gosh’ it’s so cool for the seniors and juniors to have prom and it got canceled last year,” Freshman Olivia Soto told WANE 15.

“When I heard we were having prom this year, I was like super excited because, like, it’s awesome like prom is what everyone dreams about because it’s everywhere. In movies, TV shows, it’s amazing,” Pierre-Louis added.

“It just finally feels good to have buy some time to relax and like have fun with our friends,” Veronica Booker said.

“It’s exciting since we didn’t get one last year and not only are we getting one this year we’re gonna get to help set up and we’ll get the full senior experience,” Yoder added.