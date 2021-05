Glenwood Park Elementary School student Kapmuan Sang is shown reading Monday, May 10, 2021.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Fort Wayne Community Schools students has been honored as the state’s top reader.

Kapmuan Sang of Glenwood Park Elementary was the top reader in the statewide Read to the Final Four competition. Kapmuan read 32 books and 25,584 pages during the competition.

All told, he spent more than 355 hours reading, FWCS said.

For his efforts, Kapmuan won a new bicycle.

Pine Village Elementary in Pine Village was the winning school.