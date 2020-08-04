FWCS student device pick-up begins Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Monday that student devices are available for pick-up.

All middle and high school students can pick up their laptops prior to the start of school year on Aug. 13. Only remote learning students at the elementary level need to pick up their devices prior to the school year. In-person elementary students will receive their laptops when school begins.

The schedule is as follows:

Monday, Aug. 10 (All High Schools)

Last name A-L: 8 a.m. – noon

Last name M-Z: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10 (Blackhawk, Lakeside, Memorial Park, Miami and Shawnee Middle Schools)

Last name A-L: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Last name M-Z: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 10 (Abbett, Adams, Arlington, Bloomingdale, Brentwood, Fairfield, Franke Park, Haley, Holland and Maplewood Elementary Schools)

Last name A-L: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Last name M-Z: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (All High Schools)

Last name A-L: 8 a.m. – noon

Last name M-Z: 1 p.m. – 5 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (Jefferson, Kekionga, Lane, Northwood and Portage Middle Schools)

Last name A-L: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Last name M-Z: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 11 (Croninger, Forest Park, Harris, Harrison Hill, Indian Village, Irwin, Lincoln, Lindley, Northcrest and Waynedale Elementary Schools)

Last name A-L: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Last name M-Z: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Wednesday, Aug. 12 (Brunche & Whitney Young early childhood centers, Towles Intermediate School, Glenwood Park, Levan Scott, Price, Shambaugh, South Wayne, St. Joseph Central, Study, Washington, Washington Center and Weisser Park Elementary Schools)

Last name A-L: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Last name M-Z: 2 p.m. – 6 p.m.

Information on insurance for student devices can be found on the FWCS website.