FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Police confiscated a handgun Monday from a student at North Side High School, according to a message sent to parents after the incident.

According to the message, high school students reported suspicious activity. Police investigated and confiscated a handgun from another student.

Fort Wayne Community Schools said no direct threats were made, and they will follow the district’s code of conduct to address the issue with the student.

The message reads:

Families,

I am writing to let you know of a situation that occurred at school today and of the steps that were taken to ensure the safety of our students and staff.

Students reported to adults in the building suspicious activity by another student. Upon investigation, a handgun was found in the student’s possession. The weapon was immediately confiscated by police. No direct threat was made to students or staff at any time. We will follow the FWCS Code of Conduct in addressing this issue with the student.

I appreciate the commitment students have to keeping our building safe and reporting when they see something unusual. We take student and staff safety seriously, and we will continue to be diligent in our efforts to maintain a safe learning environment. I ask you to make sure you are also aware of the activities of your children. As a parent or guardian, you have incredible influence on your children, even when you think you don’t.



If you have any questions or concerns, please call the school office at 467-2800. Thank you for your continued support.

WANE 15 has reached out to FWCS for more information.