FWCS: Social media video about ‘COVID room’ at Waynedale Elementary ‘false’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools has disputed a video circulating on social media in which a woman claims there is an isolated “COVID room” at Waynedale Elementary school in which students with symptoms are quarantined and monitored with a baby monitor.

In the video, Amanda Tokos addresses the “extremely disturbing” room in Waynedale Elementary where students who are showing symptoms of COVID-19 are placed in quarantine. The room, Tokos alleged, is separate from other areas of the school, with no windows. Waynedale Elementary does not have air conditioning.

The children are placed in the room and left unsupervised, Tokos alleges in the video. The school has a baby monitor in the room, she claimed.

“These children are sick – apparently – and if they’re sick, who is watching them to ensure that they’re not choking on something or convulsing or going into a seizure?” Tokos says in the video. “All these children together, by themselves with no adult, for how long?”

Tokos says in the video that school staff can hear the children “crying” and they’re not allowed to go in the room.

The “dangerous children” are then put on a bus, around other children, to go home at the end of the day, Tokos says in the video.

“I don’t know who all knows what’s going on at this school. I don’t know who’s responsible for this. Clearly someone made the decision to put these kids in these rooms. I think it’s barbaric. I think it’s unbelievably irresponsible to not put an adult in that room.

“We are entrusting our children with our public school system, 5 days a week, where we’re not allowed in the school, and this is – apparently – what they’re doing,” Tokos says in the video.

Tokos said she does not have children at Waynedale Elementary, or within Fort Wayne Community Schools, but was speaking on behalf of “source who wants to remain anonymous.”

WANE 15 reached out to Fort Wayne Community Schools about the video. District spokeswoman Krista Stockman offered this explanation:

“Nearly everything the video claims is false. All of our schools have a separate area where students who come to school with COVID symptoms are treated. This separate space keeps these students away from those who are going to the nurse’s clinic for daily medications, ice packs or other issues. Students typically do not stay in these rooms long. At Waynedale, it is usually about 15-20 minutes until their parents pick them up. Sick students do not ride the bus home. So far this year, Waynedale has had only a few students use the room while waiting for their parents, and they were not all waiting at once.“

Stockman said the rooms do use baby monitors because the isolation rooms and the nurse’s clinic are separate, and there is one nurse.

Yes, many of our schools have them because the “COVID room” and nurse’s clinic are separate (across the hall or next door to each other but in close proximity) and there is only one nurse.