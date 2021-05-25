FWCS seniors celebrate end of school year

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a senior year like no other, multiple Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) students took part in various celebrations and farewells Tuesday to mark the end of their high school careers.

Seniors at North Side High School enjoyed a cook-out, bid their teachers farewell and posed for a class picture.

At Snider High School, seniors walked in their caps and gowns through Glenwood Park Elementary and Lane Middle School.

South Side High School seniors paraded around the school before a ceremony in the stadium.

“It was hard with the COVID and everything the online. It was stressful. I’m just so glad to get it over with. Don’t have to get on Zoom anymore. Don’t have to turn anything in by 11:59. You can just breath. Freedom,” said Tabrasia White, senior at South Side High School.

Nine months ago, it was difficult to imagine this day. We made it! It has been a challenging year, but we have learned a lot and persevered. Thank you for your patience and flexibility in making it a great year. Have a safe and restful summer! #schoolsout #yesFWCS pic.twitter.com/RIeNZsow1Q — FWCS (@FWCommSchools) May 25, 2021

“It has been really stressful especially through the pandemic. Not seeing your friends. Zoom calls. Everything feels very different but honestly I’m just happy that I’m here,” said Emmy Salgado, senior at South Side High School.

From everyone at WANE 15, congratulations to the graduates.