FWCS seniors begin picking up caps and gowns for virtual commencement

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) South Side High School seniors began picking up caps and gowns Tuesday morning for a planned virtual commencement made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Last week Fort Wayne Community Schools canceled traditional graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 and announced plans for a virtual commencement. To honor graduates, the virtual commencement will use pictures of each of the members of the Class of 2020.

“After exploring numerous options to make an in-person ceremony possible, we have come to the conclusion for the safety of our students, parents and staff, that we will not be able to celebrate in person,” Superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson said. “This decision is heartbreaking for us and our 2,070 seniors.”

During the material pick-up, South Side seniors received a yard sign designating their status as a member of the Class of 2020 with the school logo in addition to a cap and gown. A professional photographer took individual pictures of the seniors for the virtual graduation.

Diplomas and awards will be distributed to seniors in a drive-through event to take place on the schools’ already scheduled graduation dates June 4-6. Details are being finalized and will be shared when ready.