FWCS seeks feedback from parents in annual survey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – What improvements would you like to see in Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS)? Parents have a chance to make their voice heard with surveys the district is sending out.

These surveys are sent out annually they want to see what they need to improve on and what parents are happy with from the last school year. However, this year there will be additional questions regarding FWCS’ response to the pandemic and how did students learn this past year.

In addition, parents will see questions about safety in school. Parents will also be asked to rate the communication from their child’s school and district.

“So for Dr. Daniel that is something very important to him. He has not quite been here for a year yet so he really wants to get the feedback from parents, from students, and staff on what we are doing right and where we need to go in the future,” said Krista Stockman, FWCS.

Parents have until April 1 to complete the confidential survey, which can be found here.