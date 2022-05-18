FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The secretary/treasurer at Study Elementary has been named the Fort Wayne Community Schools first-ever Employee of the Year.

Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel surprised Sharon McGhee with the honor Wednesday morning.

McGhee has spent 17 years with FWCS, including the last 13 years as the secretary/treasurer at Study. She was described as principled, welcoming, and dedicated to the school’s students.

“Mrs. McGhee lives her life with a strong moral compass,” Study Principal Elizabeth Kleber said. “She is compassionate, dedicated and continually finding ways to build the learning environment to benefit the children at Study. Mrs. McGhee makes sure that each interaction that she has welcomes, encourages and motivates. Everyone who meets her is enriched by Sharon McGhee.”

FWCS regularly names a Teacher of the Year. This year, though, the district added the Employee of the Year to recognize the dedication and contributions made by non-teaching staff.

Nominations were made by principals and department heads, and were reviewed by a committee.

“Our teachers do a great job in the classroom every day, but they couldn’t do the job they do without the support staff in their buildings and throughout the district,” said Dr. Daniel. “Secretaries, cafeteria workers, bus drivers, nurses and so many others play a critical role in the success of our students. This award recognizes that work.”