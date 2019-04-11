Ex-FWCS school worker charged with soliciting student

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) - A former special education assistant at North Side High School has been charged with trying to have sex with a student.

Devin H. Gilliam, 28, faces charges of Child Solicitation and Dissemination of Matter Harmful to Children.

According to a probable cause affidavit, Fort Wayne Police were called in August 2018 to North Side High School about a molesting by a school employee. A victim told authorities that she'd received an inappropriate text photo from Gilliam, the affidavit said.

During an interview at the Dr. Bill Lewis Center for Children, the victim said she'd known Gilliam for several years and she confided in him and they became close. She said Gilliam sent her several texts during which he made several sexual comments to her, including comments about having sex with her, the affidavit said.

The victim said Gilliam also sent her a nude photo via Snapchat, the affidavit said.

An arrest warrant for Gilliam was issued Wednesday. He has not yet been arrested.

The Fort Wayne Community Schools board fired Gilliam in August 2018, documents show.