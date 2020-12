FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A driver crashed into an FWCS school bus near the 7100 block of South Hanna Street just after 9 a.m. Wednesday morning.

The bus was carrying 11 Miami Middle School students when a car crashed into the passenger side, breaking the bus door glass. The driver and one student suffered minor injuries.

Another bus was brought to the scene to take the rest of the students to school. No other injuries were reported.