FWCS schedules 2-hour delays on Wednesdays as students return to school

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools announced in a letter on Twitter that it will be observing a two-hour delay every Wednesday as students return to in-person learning. Specific start days vary depending on grade level.

Elementary School

Beginning Oct. 7, in-person elementary students will return to the classroom on Wednesdays. From Oct. 7 through Dec. 16, the school will observe a two-hour delay schedule on Wednesdays.

Middle and High School

Remote learning continues through Oct. 7 and 14, depending on group number. Beginning Oct. 21, blended learning students, beginning with Group 2, will return to in-person learning on Wednesdays. From Oct. 21 through Dec. 16, the school will observe a two-hour delay schedule on Wednesdays.

“We have heard from many of you, particularly at the elementary level, that recent changes in our teaching assignments have been beneficial for your students. We know change Is not always easy, but we are continually looking at how to make this experience the best it can be for students, families and staff,” the letter said.

Any questions or concerns should be directed to the ‘Let’s Talk’ section on the FWCS website.