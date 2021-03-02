FWCS registration for Pre-K and Kindergarten opens Wednesday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) is opening online registration for pre-kindergarten and kindergarten students for the 2021-22 school year on Wednesday. The district also announced five new attendance areas for pre-kindergarten.

Children who will be 5-years-old on or before Aug. 1 are eligible to attend kindergarten, the district said. Children who will be 4-years-old on or before Aug. 1 may be eligible to attend pre-kindergarten.

FWCS is adding five new attendance areas to those eligible for Title I pre-K: Glenwood Park, Holland, Lincoln, Shambaugh and Washington Center.

For the 2021-22 school year, pre-K programs will be offered at Abbett, Adams, Bloomingdale, Brentwood (Haley), Fairfield, Forest Park (Glenwood Park), Franke Park, Harrison Hill, Holland (Shambaugh, Washington Center), Indian Village, Lindley, Maplewood, Northcrest (Lincoln), Scott, South Wayne, Study, Washington (Price) and Waynedale elementary schools. The district sai dthat schools serving more than one attendance area are listed with the secondary attendance area in parentheses.

Parents who are unsure which school their child will attend are asked to call the FWCS Family and Community Engagement Center at 260-467-2120 for assistance.

Families can register pre-K and kindergarten students March 3-31 through the myFWCS Parent Portal at www.fortwayneschools.org/myFWCS. Student birth certificates and two proofs of address will be required to complete registration.

While full-day kindergarten is available to all students, there are a limited number of pre-K spaces available. If there are more pre-K applicants than space available, FWCS said it will use selection guidelines as prescribed by the U.S. Department of Education, including the academic needs of students, to admit students.