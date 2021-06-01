FWCS opens lottery applications for virtual academy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) announced that lottery applications are now being accepted for those interested in attending the Fort Wayne Virtual Academy in the fall.

The online K-12 school will be a stand-alone program not directly affiliated with any existing FWCS school. The district said it will accept up to 720 students (two sections at each grade level) through a lottery process which is open through June 18. There are no prerequisites to apply for the program.

FWCS said students will be provided technology to use while enrolled in the program. In addition, there will be limited advanced coursework opportunities for secondary level students.

Fort Wayne Virtual Academy will not offer extra-curricular activities to its enrollees, the district said.

To apply, visit fortwayneschools.org/myfwcs.