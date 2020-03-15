FWCS offering free meals during closure

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will provide free meals for children while the district is closed for a month amid the coronavirus threat.

The district said Sunday it would offer free breakfast and lunch packs for children ages birth through high school, beginning Tuesday. Children do not have to attend a Fort Wayne Community school.

The meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. daily Monday through Friday at all FWCS elementary schools. Meals will be available during the entire closure, which will last until at least April 10.

Children must be present to pick up the meals, which will be distributed by drive-up or walk-up.

Meals will be provided at:

• Abbett Elementary School, 4325 Smith St.

• Adams Elementary School, 3000 New Haven Ave.

• Arlington Elementary School, 8118 St. Joe Center Road

• Bloomingdale Elementary School, 1300 Orchard St.

• Brentwood Elementary School, 3710 Stafford Drive

• Bunche Early Childhood Center, 1111 Greene St.

• Croninger Elementary School, 6700 Trier Road

• Fairfield Elementary School, 2825 Fairfield Ave.

• Forest Park Elementary School, 2004 Alabama Ave.

• Franke Park Elementary School, 828 Mildred Ave.

• Glenwood Park Elementary School, 4501 Vance Ave.

• Haley Elementary School, 2201 Maplecrest Road

• Harris Elementary School, 4501 Thorngate Drive

• Harrison Hill Elementary School, 355 Cornell Circle

• Holland Elementary School, 7000 Red Haw Drive

• Indian Village Elementary School, 3835 Wenonah Lane

• Irwin Elementary School, 3501 S. Anthony Blvd.

• Lincoln Elementary School, 1001 E. Cook Road

• Lindley Elementary School, 2201 Ardmore Ave.

• Maplewood Elementary School, 2200 Maplewood Road

• Northcrest Elementary School, 5301 Archwood Lane

• Price Elementary School, 1901 W. State Blvd.

• Joseph Central Elementary School, 6341 St. Joe Center Road

• Levan Scott Academy, 950 E. Fairfax Ave.

• Shambaugh Elementary School, 5320 Rebecca St.

• South Wayne Elementary School, 810 Cottage Ave.

• Study Elementary School, 2414 Brooklyn Ave.

• Washington Elementary School, 1015 W. Washington Blvd.

• Washington Center Elementary School, 1936 W. Wallen Road

• Waynedale Elementary School, 7201 Elzey St.

• Weisser Park Elementary School, 902 Colerick St.

• Whitney Young Early Childhood Center, 1026 E. Pontiac St.