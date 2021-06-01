FWCS now offering free summer meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools has begun its summer meal service.
The district’s Summer Food Service Program for Children kicked off Tuesday at 20 sites around the city. The program offers free meals to all children ages 18 and younger and to adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.
Meals are served Monday through Friday – except Monday, July 5 – at the following sites:
Allen County Public Library branches
Breakfast and lunch pickup, cold sandwiches and sides
11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
|Georgetown Library
6600 E. State Blvd.
|Hessen Cassel Library
3030 E. Paulding Road
|Little Turtle Library
2201 Sherman Blvd.
|Main Library
900 Library Plaza
|Pontiac Library
2215 S. Hanna St.
|Shawnee Library
5601 Noll Ave.
|Tecumseh Library
1411 E. State Blvd.
|Waynedale Library
2200 Lower Huntington Road
McMillen Park
Oxford Street and Hessen Cassel Road
Breakfast and lunch pickup, cold sandwiches and sides
noon until 2 p.m.
FWCS elementary schools
Breakfast and lunch pickup, microwavable meals
11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
|Arlington Elementary
8118 St. Joe Center Road
|Bloomingdale Elementary
1300 Orchard St. (starts 6/7/21)
|Croninger Elementary
6700 Trier Road
|Glenwood Park Elementary
6501 Vance Ave.
|Irwin Elementary
3501 S. Anthony Blvd. (starts 6/7/21)
|Lincoln Elementary
1001 E. Cook Road
|Maplewood Elementary
2200 Maplewood Dr. (starts 6/7/21)
|St. Joseph Central Elementary
6341 St. Joe Center Road
Breakfast and lunch pickup, cold sandwiches and sides
11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
|Harris Elementary
4501 Thorngate Dr.
|Indian Village Elementary
3835 Wenonah Lane
|South Wayne Elementary
810 Cottage Ave. (starts 6/7/21)