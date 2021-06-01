FWCS now offering free summer meals

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools has begun its summer meal service.

The district’s Summer Food Service Program for Children kicked off Tuesday at 20 sites around the city. The program offers free meals to all children ages 18 and younger and to adults who are enrolled in a state-approved educational program for the mentally or physically disabled.

Meals are served Monday through Friday – except Monday, July 5 – at the following sites:

Allen County Public Library branches

Breakfast and lunch pickup, cold sandwiches and sides

11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Georgetown Library

6600 E. State Blvd. Hessen Cassel Library

3030 E. Paulding Road Little Turtle Library

2201 Sherman Blvd. Main Library

900 Library Plaza Pontiac Library

2215 S. Hanna St. Shawnee Library

5601 Noll Ave. Tecumseh Library

1411 E. State Blvd. Waynedale Library

2200 Lower Huntington Road

McMillen Park

Oxford Street and Hessen Cassel Road

Breakfast and lunch pickup, cold sandwiches and sides

noon until 2 p.m.

FWCS elementary schools

Breakfast and lunch pickup, microwavable meals

11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Arlington Elementary

8118 St. Joe Center Road Bloomingdale Elementary

1300 Orchard St. (starts 6/7/21) Croninger Elementary

6700 Trier Road Glenwood Park Elementary

6501 Vance Ave. Irwin Elementary

3501 S. Anthony Blvd. (starts 6/7/21) Lincoln Elementary

1001 E. Cook Road Maplewood Elementary

2200 Maplewood Dr. (starts 6/7/21) St. Joseph Central Elementary

6341 St. Joe Center Road

Breakfast and lunch pickup, cold sandwiches and sides

11 a.m. until 1 p.m.