FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools will no longer require masks be worn on buses.

The district announced Monday that masks will be optional for students and adults on FWCS buses as of March 1.

The decision comes after the CDC in new guidance last week said it no longer required the wearing of masks on buses or vans operated by public or private school systems.

Southwest Allen County Schools has also lifted the requirement. The Northwest Allen County Schools board was expected to discuss the move Monday night.

WANE 15 has reached out to East Allen County Schools to learn its decision.