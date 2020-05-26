FWCS names district grad as new superintendent

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools has a new leader.

The district’s board of trustees on Tuesday voted to hire Dr. Mark Daniel as its new superintendent. He replaces longtime superintendent Dr. Wendy Robinson.

Daniel previously served as the superintendent of McLean County Unit District No. 5 in Normal, Illinois.

Daniel graduated from North Side High School. He was principal at Leo Jr./Sr. High School in Indiana for 12 years.

Fort Wayne Community Schools is the state’s largest district, with nearly 30,000 students.

Robinson announced last year plans to retire after this school year. She has worked in the district for more than 40 years, and served as superintendent since 2003.

The district began its search for her replacement in June 2019, and hired a search firm to help with the process last fall. Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, the board conducted virutal interviews with candidates.

Last week, then, the school board approved a proposed employment agreement that calls for the new superintendent to earn an annual basic salary of $215,000, with a vehicle and other regular benefits. That was finalized and approved Tuesday.

School board member Tim Smith said Daniel would be a “good, great, wonderful” superintendent for the district.