FWCS moving high school students to remote learning starting Monday

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) Fort Wayne Community Schools announced Wednesday that because of the surge in COVID-19 cases, high school students will transition to entirely remote learning starting Monday, November 23 through Friday, December 4.

The move comes as FWCS and other districts struggle to find enough teachers to staff classrooms as a result of the pandemic.

FWCS is only switching high school students at this point because they are most able to work independently and do not require childcare. New guidance from the Indiana Department of Health released this week also advises that K-8 should be the priority for in-person instruction when a community reaches Red Status. Making this shift allows us to assign our limited number of substitute teachers to elementary and middle schools. FORT WAYNE C0MMUNITY SCHOOLS

According to a news release from FWCS, following the Thanksgiving holiday, administrators will re-evaluate and determine plans for the remainder of the semester.

The district is also reminding FWCS parents to make their selection for remote or blended learning for their children for second semester. Parents should log into the myFWCS Parent Portal at https://myfwcs.fortwayneschools.org by Monday, Nov. 23.