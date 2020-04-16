FWCS monitoring food program sites for participation

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It’s been nearly a month since Fort Wayne Community Schools began providing meals to children during its closure. The district says it provides between 11-12,000 meals a day.

Twenty-nine locations are available for children to pick up breakfast and lunch within the Fort Wayne Community Schools district. The meals are open to all children.

Last week FWCS made the decision to stop serving meals at 3 locations due to the lack of kids picking up meals, but is that a concern for other locations?

“Looking at the numbers, there were three locations that really didn’t consistently have good participation,” says FWCS Public Information Officer, Krista Stockman.

The district decided to close down Bunche, Whitley Young and Scott Academy. Even though these locations closed down, it doesn’t mean other locations might, as well. Either way, the school district says children will be fed.

“So there isn’t a concern that the meals are going to stop. And I think that’s what I really want to reassure people is, that’s not a concern. It’s just a matter of, because we have so many school buildings that are just within blocks of each other, do we need all these locations or can we consolidate? And if we need them all, then we need them all, and we’re happy to keep them open,” says Stockman.

Lunch and breakfast are open to any child ages birth through high school between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. The child must be present, and the district understands the requirement is not easy for everyone.

“It’s open to anyone, whether they go to FWCS, or not. That’s why we’ve maintained children need to be present. Because if we go the other route where you don’t have to have your children present, there’s just a lot of other rules that would go along with that, and it would actually limit who we could serve.”

Stockman also added you do not have to go the school your child attends to pickup the food, you can go anywhere. But it might be nice to see some familiar faces.

To see what locations are open, and any changes click here.