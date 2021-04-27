FWCS’ middle schools host virtual orientations for soon-to-be 6th graders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools’ middle schools will welcome soon-to-be sixth-graders and their parents during virtual orientations this week.

The district said each middle school invites students and their parents to learn more about the school they will attend in the fall and the transition from elementary to middle school.

Virtual sixth-grade orientations will be held:

Blackhawk Middle School via Zoom on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Jefferson Middle School via a recorded video posted on school website on Friday

Kekionga Middle School via Zoom on Thursday at 6 p.m.

Lakeside Middle School via a recorded video posted on school website on Monday

Lane Middle School, via Zoom on May 5 at 6 p.m.

Memorial Park Middle School via Zoom on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Miami Middle School via Zoom on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

Northwood Middle School via Zoom on Tuesday at, 6 p.m. and Wednesday at 8 a.m.

Portage Middle School via Zoom on Tuesday at 6 p.m.

Shawnee Middle School via Zoom on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m.

For access to the Zoom meetings, visit your school website or contact the school office.