FWCS may have vaccines for some students, but parents asked to complete survey

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools may offer COVID-19 vaccinations for some older students, but parents are asked to complete a survey so the district can plan accordingly.

The district on Wednesday said it “may have the opportunity” to provide COVID-19 vaccinations to students ages 16 and up after spring break, set for April 5-9. Additional details were not offered.

The state of Indiana plans to open vaccine eligibility to all Hoosiers 16 and up as of March 31, Gov. Eric Holcomb announced Tuesday.

FWCS asked district families with high school students ages 16 and up to fill out a short survey “to help us plan.” The survey asks:

Is your student 16 years old or older?

Are you interested in having your child receive the COVID-19 vaccine at school?

What school does your child attend?

Is your child in Group 1 (M, Th, every other W), Group 2 (T, F, every other W), or Full Remote?

You can complete the survey here: https://survey.k12insight.com/r/DhrDth