FWCS may change fall COVID-19 policy as cases continue to rise

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) may change their position on masks and other COVID-19 protocols for the upcoming school year.

In June, FWCS lifted their mask mandate inside of their building for fully vaccinated individuals. As of that update, their policy for the upcoming school year is:

Face masks are strongly encouraged indoors at FWCS elementary schools for all students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.

Unvaccinated staff members are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.

Unvaccinated middle and high school students are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.

Face masks are required for all visitors, including parents, unless proof of vaccination is presented.

Masks are not required to be worn by students, staff or visitors when outside except by high risk individuals.

Masks are required to be worn at all times by students and all staff while on a school bus.

A spokesperson for FWCS confirmed in a statement that the district is reevaluating that plan in light of the current surge in COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant continues to spread.

FWCS is reviewing the latest information about COVID-19 cases and spread of the Delta variant. With this new information and in talking with health officials, we are evaluating our initial decision to recommend masks only for those who are unvaccinated. Superintendent Dr. Mark Daniel expects to make a decision no later than Monday, Aug. 9. Krista Stockman, fort wayne community schools public information officer

“With this new information and in talking with health officials, we are evaluating our initial decision to recommend masks only for those who are unvaccinated,” said Krista Stockman, public information officer for FWCS.

COVID-19 cases in Allen County have seen a 700% increase in positive cases. After seeing a low of a 7-day average of nine cases in the middle of June, Allen County currently is seeing a 7-day average of 70 cases.

The district starts its new school year on Aug. 16. FWCS Superintendent Dr. Makr McDaniels is expected to make a decision on any changes by Monday.