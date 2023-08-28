A shot of an FWCS logo at the Art Grile Center in Fort Wayne on Wednesday, 10/4/22.

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — On Monday, Fort Wayne Community Schools announced the district has been recognized by a Ford Motor Co. program due to the district’s Master Plan.

According to FWCS, the district has been named a Ford Next Generation Learning (NGL) community and will join a network of schools supported by Ford’s program, which aims to encourage schools to prepare students for success after high school.

“This is an exciting step in our journey to ensure all students are ready for life after graduation, whether they choose to go on to higher education, immediate employment or enlisting in the military,” said FWCS Superintendent Mark Daniel.

The Master Plan consists of FWCS wanting to transform its high schools into “Schools of Success” that will allow freshman to explore career pathway options.

FWCS submitted its Master Plan to Ford NGL earlier this summer, and the organization determined FWCS “will empower all students to reach their potential through equitable and relevant community-connected experiences.”

The district will celebrate becoming a Ford NGL member at an event Wednesday, Nov. 8.