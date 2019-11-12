FWCS looking into why students were sitting on bus floor

This photo circulating on Facebook shows unidentified students riding on the floor of a Fort Wayne Community Schools bus, reportedly on Monday, Nov. 11, 2019. (Facebook)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Community Schools officials are investigating after a photo that appears to show students sitting on the floor of a bus as it drove during a snow storm Monday afternoon was circulated.

An image shared on the Fort Wayne Community Schools Facebook page Tuesday morning appears to show three unidentified students sitting on the floor of a bus. In a caption, a woman writes, “All I ask is you use the buses with seats today, unlike the bus my daughter rode home yesterday while the snow was coming down.”

Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson Krista Stockman told WANE 15 that the bus was on an afternoon route from Memorial Park Middle School, with a substitute driver. Stockman said the area the students were sitting in was designed to accommodate wheelchairs, and students were not supposed to be sitting there.

The district is looking into what happened to make sure that is doesn’t happen again, Stockman said.