FWCS lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees, students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) has announced that beginning July 1 face masks are not required in school buildings for fully vaccinated individuals.
FWCS said it has established the following guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year:
- Face masks are strongly encouraged indoors at FWCS elementary schools for all students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.
- Unvaccinated staff members are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.
- Unvaccinated middle and high school students are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.
- Face masks are required for all visitors, including parents, unless proof of vaccination is presented.
- Masks are not required to be worn by students, staff or visitors when outside except by high risk individuals.
- Masks are required to be worn at all times by students and all staff while on a school bus.
The district said these guidelines are expected to remain in place for the 2021-2022 school year. Guidelines for social distancing and contact tracing will be established prior to the start of the school year.