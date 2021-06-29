FWCS lifts mask mandate for vaccinated employees, students

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools (FWCS) has announced that beginning July 1 face masks are not required in school buildings for fully vaccinated individuals.

FWCS said it has established the following guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year:

Face masks are strongly encouraged indoors at FWCS elementary schools for all students in pre-kindergarten through fifth grades.

Unvaccinated staff members are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.

Unvaccinated middle and high school students are expected to wear face masks while inside any FWCS building.

Face masks are required for all visitors, including parents, unless proof of vaccination is presented.

Masks are not required to be worn by students, staff or visitors when outside except by high risk individuals.

Masks are required to be worn at all times by students and all staff while on a school bus.

The district said these guidelines are expected to remain in place for the 2021-2022 school year. Guidelines for social distancing and contact tracing will be established prior to the start of the school year.