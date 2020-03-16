FWCS leaders working through ‘uncharted territory’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – In the day between announcing a food distribution program and the day it launches, Fort Wayne Community Schools staff members have been prepping and predicting the need of thousands of students. The school system closed to combat the spread of COVID-19, knowing the biggest hurdle was to feed thousands of students who get meals from their schools.

15,000 meals per day are being prepped for delivery to elementary schools across the city, according to Nutrition Services Director Candice Hagar. Students can pick them up between 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. beginning Tuesday. The meals will be packaged with both one breakfast and one lunch and will follow the plan of the National School Lunch Program.

As the number of meals needed can change depending on the demand, the amount of people packaging the meals can also change. Despite operating a summer food program, school leaders call this situation “uncharted territory” which will could need adjustments each day.

According to Hagar, the staff at the FWCS Nutrition Services building, where the meals are prepared, “will continue to use the stringent sanitation practices used during regular school lunch while meals are prepared.”

Ensuring seniors graduate

At the top of the list of concerns for leaders at Fort Wayne Community Schools, aside from food distribution, is ensuring seniors are able to graduate at the end of the school year. According to FWCS Public Information Officer Krista Stockman, staff members are working on finding ways to get technology to seniors so they can complete the credit requirements they need to graduate.

“We can set up students with online programs to make sure they get their credits,” Stockman told WANE 15. “If seniors do not have a home computer, we can assist with that.”

Details are being worked out on how to connect students with that technology.

“Administrators are also working on what essential staff needs to come in and who can work remotely, among other staffing issues,” Stockman added.