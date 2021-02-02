FWCS launches new parent assistance program with virtual ‘parent’

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fort Wayne Community Schools has launched a program to help parents who are still trying to navigate online learning.

Parents can follow Pearl, a virtual Fort Wayne Community School parent, for step by step instructions on how to use Zoom, Clever, Seesaw and PowerSchool.

“This year obviously has been new, there has been a lot of learning we’ve all done and this is really in response to what parents have said they need in terms of support,” said Krista Stockman, Fort Wayne Community Schools spokesperson.

The district said that Spanish and Burmese translations will be added at a later date.